Judge penalizes PrimeTime

A federal judge has ruled that satellite TV carrier PrimeTime 24 must pay the National Football League $2.6 million in damages for transmitting NFL games to Canada without permission. The ruling resolves the matter almost three years after the NFL first filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The court ruled in 1999 that PrimeTime 24's actions violated copyright law, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit upheld that ruling last April.