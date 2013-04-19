Judge Again Dismisses Viacom Complaint Against YouTube

A New York district judge has again granted summary judgment

for YouTube in Viacom's copyright infringement suit, and Viacom again plans to

challenge that decision.

Back in 2010, Judge Louis Stanton of the U.S. District Court

for the Southern District of New York ruled

that YouTube qualifies for protection under the Digital Millennium Copyright

Act, saying that YouTube removed illegal content promptly as required by

federal copyright law.

Viacom appealed to the Viacom to the U.S. Court of Appeals

for the Second Circuit, arguing that "actively encouraging and

facilitating rampant infringement is clearly illegal and is not protected by

the DMCA -- a law intended to provide safe harbor against liability where

online services providers take reasonable steps to prevent infringement."

The Second Circuit reversed the summary judgment.

Again on Thursday, Judge Stanton again said that the DMCA

safe harbor provisions protected YouTube from all of Viacom's copyright

infringement claims and dismissed the complaint a second time.

"This ruling ignores the opinions of the higher courts

and completely disregards the rights of creative artists," Viacom said in

a statement. "We continue to believe that a jury should weigh the facts of

this case and the overwhelming evidence that YouTube willfully infringed on our

rights, and we intend to appeal the decision."

Viacom, whose properties include MTV, Nickelodeon and

Paramount Pictures, filed suit against YouTube and parent Google in 2007,

alleging they engaged in deliberate copyright infringement designed to boost

traffic to YouTube and was seeking more than $1 billion in damages.

The DMCA grants online service providers

immunity from copyright liability if they remove unauthorized content after

they receive a "takedown" notice from the copyright holder.