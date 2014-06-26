Josh Wheeler Joins Media Institute

Josh Wheeler, director of the Thomas Jefferson Center for the Protection of Free Expression in Charlottesville, Va., has been named to the First Amendment advisory council of the Media Institute.

The Media Institute is a First Amendment think tank supported by media companies and a driving force behind Free Speech Week.

“We are thrilled that Josh Wheeler is joining our First Amendment Advisory Council,” said Media Institute president Patrick Maines. “The Media Institute and The Thomas Jefferson Center have enjoyed a long and productive working relationship, and we are honored to have this First Amendment champion now serving in this capacity.”

No relation to FCC chair Tom Wheeler, says The Media Institute's Wheeler. The former is more closely associated with Abraham Lincoln than Thomas Jefferson.