Josh Gottheimer Exiting FCC

Josh Gottheimer, senior counselor to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowksi and director of public-private initiatives, will be exiting the FCC in July, the chairman's office is announcing Wednesday. The announcement is the third announced departure in as many weeks for senior FCC officials.

No word on who is succeeding Gottheimer as senior counselor, but Jordan Usdan, deputy director of PPI, will be acting director, according to the chairman.

Gotthemier joined the commission in 2010.

"For two years, as my Senior Counselor, Josh has been one of my most trusted advisors, working both within and beyond the Federal Communications Commission to help drive our agenda to increase broadband access and adoption, and stimulate job creation, innovation, and investment," said the chairman in a statement. "[Usdan] has been a major force behind some of our most important efforts to close the broadband divide and advance the use of broadband for education and health care, building on his significant contributions to the National Broadband Plan... His talents will serve the Commission well in his new role."

In late May, Rick Kaplan, chief of the wireless bureau, announced he was exiting the bureau this month, an announcement that followed by one day the announced exit of General Counsel Austin Schlick.

Reasons given for the FCC departures have included family moves and "other opportunities," but it is also not unusual for government officials to return to the usually more lucrative private sector after a stint in the sometimes-frustrating bureaucracy of public service. Also, FCC Chair Julius Genachowski could decide to exit early next year -- many inside-the-Beltway FCC watchers expect him to leave -- and would have to give up his chairmanship at any rate if a Republican were elected.