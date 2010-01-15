Jon Leibowitz to Provide Opening Remarks at Jan. 19 Workshop

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Jon Leibowitz will provide

the opening remarks at a Jan. 19 workshop on the open Internet and the impact

of consumer disclosures and transparent network management.

Leibowitzhas said that he thought his commission had a big consumer protection role

to play in issues of broadband network management and neutrality.

The FCC Friday (Jan. 15) announced the panelists at the workshop,

which include network neutrality advocates.

The commission has been criticized by some in that community for panels

heavier on industry views than their own.

The panelists are Parul Desai from Media Access Project; Ron

Dicklin, Root Wireless; Gerald Faulhaber, Wharton School, University of

Pennsylvania; Joel Kelsey, Consumers Union; Fernando LaGuarda, Time Warner

Cable; Sascha Meinrath, New America Foundation; Jay Monahan, Vuze, Inc.;

Nicholas Weaver, International Computer Science Institute (Netalyzer),

University of California at Berkeley; David E. Young, Verizon; Joel Gurin,

Consumer & Governmental Affairs Bureau, FCC (Moderator); Julius Knapp,

Office of Engineering & Technology, will moderate.