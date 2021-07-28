Jon Koa Joins CBS Entertainment as Executive VP, Comedy Development
Exec previously worked at Conde Nast, ABC
CBS Entertainment said it named Jon Koa as executive VP, comedy development.
Koa, who had been senior VP, scripted television for Condé Nast Entertainment, will oversee all comedy development for CBS Entertainment’s primetime programming and report to Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment, and Thom Sherman, executive VP, programming.
Julie Pernworth, who held the comedy development post, announced she was leaving late last month.
“Jon is a tremendously experienced television executive with an obvious passion for the development process,” said Kahl. “His reputation among his peers and the creative community is impeccable and he will be an extraordinary addition to the CBS team.”
“It was imperative we find just the right individual to lead our comedy team. Jon has tremendous creative chops and a keen eye for spotting writing that resonates. I look forward to working closely with him,” Sherman added.
Before joining Condé Nast in 2015, Koa was executive director, comedy programming and development, for the ABC Television Network. He began his career in 2006 in the drama development department at Universal Television, working on House, Parenthood, Monk and Battlestar Galactica.
