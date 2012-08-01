Joint Chiefs Chair Says Cybersecurity Legislation a Must

Add General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of

Staff, to the administration voices calling on Congress to pass cybersecurity

legislation.

"We must act now," he

said in a letter to Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) after Rockefeller, a cosponsor

of S. 3414, the Cybersecurity Act of 2012, reached out to the general for input

on its importance.

The general said three keys to such legislation are that it

encourage real-time sharing of cyberthreat information between the public and

private sector without compromising civil liberties or privacy, that it

establish minimum standards for critical infrastructure protection, and that

the Defense Department work with industry to "stop the exfiltration of

sensitive information."

On Tuesday, July 31, General Keith Alexander, head of the

National Security Agency, said the Senate should approve cybersecurity

legislation this week, saying that facing down the cyberthreat "demands

immediate action."

With a compromise not yet in sight, Senate Majority Leader

Harry Reid (D-Nev.) suggested the Republicans would ultimately block a vote on

S. 3414 and has called for a cloture vote Thursday which is essentially an up

or down vote on restricting amendments to only those that are germane, then

voting on the bill in the full Senate.

Republicans have signaled they will not support that, saying

the bill needs more work. They have offered their own version of a

cybersecurity bill, The SECURE IT Act, focused on info sharing, but Democrats

say it lacks critical infrastructure protections.