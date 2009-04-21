John Kerry Not Voting On Brother Cameron Kerry's Nomination

Senator John Kerry (D-MA) recused himself from voting on his brother's nomination to be general counsel of the Commerce Department, but that did not prevent him from saying he was a highly qualified, thoroughly public service-minded person.



The Senate Commerce Committee held a nomination hearing for Kerry and a number of other posts, including several transportation jobs.



Kerry said Cameron Kerry had spent his life in the private sector navigating complicated legal issues, and as such had a "special appreciation" of business stakeholders.



While Kerry is a veteran cable lawyer, his brother emphasized privacy issues, environmental and other legal experience in ticking off his expertise, though he did mention his brother's teaching of communications law.



The committee wants to move quickly on the nominations and asked any follow-up questions be submitted by noon Wednesday. That means the committee could approve Kerry as soon as tomorrow, after which there would need to be a vote in the full Senate.