John Hesling Named Head Of Fox Alternative Entertainment

John Hesling was named executive VP, head of Fox Alternative Entertainment, Fox Entertainment’s in-house unscripted studio.

Hesling, most recently president of Maverick TV USA, will report to Allison Wallach, president, unscripted programming for Fox Entertainment.

In his new post Hesling will oversee production of unscripted series that air on Fox, as well as series the studio produces for third-party buyers in the U.S. and internationally.

He succeeds Wallach, who was promoted in December.

“I am so excited for John to join FAE and lead the incredible team we have assembled,” said Wallach. “His creative vision and vast experience as both a producer and an executive working on a global scale will be key to our strategy of building FAE as a leading provider of innovative series and formats for Fox and third-party platforms throughout the world.”

At Maverick, Hesling oversaw the production of series including Chrisley Knows Best and Growing up Chrisley. Earlier in his career he was with Shed Media overseeing series including The Real Housewives of New York and Who Do You Think You Are?

The Fox roster of unscripted shows includes The Masked Singer, Next Level Chef and I Can See Your Voice.

“Getting the chance to work with Allison and team at Fox is an amazing opportunity and I can’t wait to get started. FAE has a roster of incredible talent and global ambitions, and that, together with a focus on creating hit shows for the network, is a super-exciting challenge,” said Hesling. ■