John Boland Named Northern California Public Broadcasting President/CEO

Northern California Public Broadcasting has named John Boland president and CEO.

That puts him in charge of KGED, KTEH and KQET TV San Francisco, as well as KQED and KQEI radio stations and related Web sites.

Boland succeeds Jeff Clarke, who is retiring March 19. Boland is former chief content officer for PBS. He held several posts with KQED before joining PBS, including executive VP and chief operating officer.

Boland is a former daily newspaper reporter and editor. His resume also includes stints with Burson-Marsteller and Hill & Knowlton.