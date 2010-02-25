Jobs, Diversity Top Issues At Comcast-NBCU Hearing

Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts and NBC

Universal President & CEO Jeff Zucker faced a barrage of questions Feb. 25

in a marathon--over five hours with one break--hearing in the House Judiciary

Committee on their proposed joint venture, their third Hill visit in as many

weeks as they push for government approval of their $30 billion joint

venture.

During that time, the pair defended their records on diversity,

and in some cases pledged to do better, reiterated their pledges to keep NBC free and

over the air, and their programming available to competitive

distributors.

The hearing alternated between grillings about jobs, access

to online content, and competitive pressures to favor their own content and the

occasional rambling question, which helped push the morning hearing into

mid-afternoon.

Committee Chairman John Conyers set the tone with opening

remarks full of concern about consolidation in general. He said he had been

alarmed by the consolidation in the industry and that he thought the Justice

Department's Antitrust Division had not been effective.

While Comcast and

NBC have suggested the primarily vertical merger does not raise particular

anticompetitive concerns not already addressed by their voluntary conditions and

existing rules, Conyers said his starting point was that there were cases where

vertical mergers can be "more dangerous" than horizontal ones.

He also

said the committee needed to pay close attention to the role of the Internet in

the deal. The companies have argued that they are only a fraction of that hugely

competitive marketplace, one dominated by YouTube.

Jobs A Sticking

Point

Jobs came up frequently in the hearing, as well as Comcast's record on

labor issues. Communications Workers of America President Larry Cohen pilloried

Comcast's record, citing its takeover of AT&T Broadband in 2002 and what he

alleged were promises made to him before the deal that were not kept afterward.

Roberts countered that as far as he knew, Comcast had kept its promises, but

said he also said he wanted to look forward, and committed to fair dealings with

unions and respecting NBC contracts.

Howard Berman (D-Calif.) said it was

all about jobs for him, given that NBCU is partly in his district.

Roberts said because there was little overlap, the merger was not about

job reductions, but about growing the NBCU business to help "restore some of its

greatness." He pointed out that GE was not happy with a fourth-place NBC and

would not be able to invest in its core infrastructure business.

Zucker

said he saw the deal as a potential spur to "high-wage jobs in an economy

starved for employment." Zucker conceded that NBC needed better programming, and

said he felt more positive about the company than he has in a while given that

interest and investment by Comcast. He pointed to the tough economy for

broadcasting, even invoking the layoffs at competitor ABC News to illustrate how

tough it was, though saying he took no comfort in that news.

Competition

Called Into Question

Berman, a big proponent of curbing online piracy,

said one of the things he liked about the deal was that it would get Comcast

more involved in the content-protection side of the digital distribution

equation given that it would now own a studio, and one in his district. Roberts

agreed that the company would have a new perspective and said he understood how

crucial protecting content was.

Dr. Mark Cooper of the Consumer

Federation and Andrew Schwartzman of Media Access Project said the deal was

clearly anticompetitive. Both were reprising earlier appearances at Hill

hearings three weeks ago on the deal. Cooper said that by standard antitrust

measures, combining Comcast and NBC in the 12 markets where NBC has a station

and Comcast a cable systems raises red flags. He said the two also compete on

the news and sports fronts.

Comcast and NBCU had support for their

argument about the lack of threat from a vertical deal. George Mason University

Law Professor Thomas Hazelett said that he did not think there were any

antitrust concerns about markets where NBC owns a station and Comcast a regional

sports net. He said there were access to programming issues that predated the

merger and would be ongoing, but that he did not think the merger itself

increased market power at a level that prompted antitrust

concerns.

Conyers was given the opportunity to commit to further hearings

by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex.) who said she would like to see one or two

more hearings. But Conyers would only say that there would "undoubtedly be

future discussions about the matter."

It is ultimately the Justice

Department and the Federal Trade Commission that will decide if and how the

merger goes through, a process that is expected to take most of this

year.