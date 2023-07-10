Jo Ling Kent Joins CBS News

Jo Ling Kent has been named senior business and technology correspondent at CBS News. She comes from NBC News, where she spent six years. She’ll report for all CBS News programs and platforms starting later this summer, and will be based in Los Angeles.

“Jo Ling has reported on artificial intelligence’s impact on our lives, viral disinformation, social media privacy issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global supply chain,” Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said. “She’s also led investigations into the conditions of workers at Amazon’s warehouses and Facebook’s impact on the 2016 elections. We look forward to having her on our team.”

Kent speaks Mandarin and was a U.S. Fulbright scholar to China. She began her career in Beijing as a digital reporter at ABC News and then was an associate producer at CNN.

From 2013 to 2016, she was a correspondent and podcast host for Fox Business Network.

Earlier, she was an investigative and general assignment reporter at NBC Connecticut, as WVIT Hartford-New Haven is known.

“I’m excited and honored to join the legendary team of journalists at CBS News,” Kent said. “With the world changing faster than ever, there’s no better place than CBS News for original reporting and compelling storytelling on the most transformative tech, business and economic issues of our time.”

Kent holds two master’s degrees in international affairs from the London School of Economics and Peking University and a bachelor’s degree from Rice University.