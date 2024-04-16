Jessica Rosenworcel Speaks at the Paley Museum April 16

Jessica Rosenworcel, FCC chairwoman, sits for an interview at the Paley Museum in New York April 16 at 12:30 p.m. ET. Moderated by Nick Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic, the two will discuss net neutrality and spectrum policy, media regulation, technological innovation, and the FCC’s efforts to promote greater opportunity, accessibility, and affordability in communications services.

Rosenworcel was nominated to the FCC by former President Barack Obama in late 2011 and was sworn in in 2012. President Biden named her as chairwoman, first as an interim, then the official chair in October 2021.

Rosenworcel’s appearance is part of the PaleyDialogues series, which features media and business leaders discussing trends and challenges. Accenture sponsors PaleyDialogues, along with The Paley International Council Summit, which happens in November.

The next installment of the PaleyDialogues series features Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co. chairman and CEO; and Frank A. Bennack, Jr., former CEO of Hearst, assessing the economy and offering their financial outlook. That happens at the Paley Museum May 28.