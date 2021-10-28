Jessica Rosenworcel, Gigi Sohn FCC Nominations Submitted to Senate

As it signaled earlier this week, the White House has sent the nominations of acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and Gigi Sohn for seats on the FCC--Rosenworcel as chair--to the Senate.

President Biden had signaled his intention to nominate them--a renomination in the case of Rosenworcel--but the White House still had to make it official.

The Senate will have to vote, and hold a confirmation hearing for Sohn, before they can be installed in their posts and the FCC have a full complement of five commissioners and a Democratic majority.

The nomination of Alan Davidson to be head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration was also submitted for vetting and a confirmation vote.

The confirmation hearings will be held in the Senate Commerce Committee. If everything goes as planned, the committee will refer them favorably to the full Senate which will vote to approve, which is expected.

If not, Rosenworcel would have to leave by the end of the year since her current, five-year, term has expired.