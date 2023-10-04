Jenna Boyd Joins Disney Branded TV as Senior VP, Development

Disney Branded Television said it hired Jenna Boyd as senior VP of development, a new position at the company.

Most recently, Boyd oversaw her own production company, Field Day Entertainment. She also served as a manager of The Cartel to develop a roster of talent and create kids, family and animation programming for broadcaster and streamers.

At Disney, Boyd will oversee the scripted series development team and creatively supervise the production of scripted series pilots for Disney Plus and Disney Channel.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Jenna to Disney Branded Television and feel so lucky to have her joining the team,” Charlie Andrews, executive VP, live action and unscripted, said. “She is a passionate and skilled executive with tremendous vision and an impressive track record of developing hit shows for kids, teens and families. Her extensive expertise creating breakout series will be instrumental in identifying and creating big, immersive worlds, as well as new series filled with the comedy, music and Disney magic our audiences love.”

Before starting her own business, Boyd was director of kids & family series at Netflix.

“Disney Branded Television has a powerful legacy of creating some of the most iconic kids’ shows of all time, and I’m honored to become part of that legacy of bringing joy to generations of kids and families,” Boyd said. “I look forward to working with Charlie and the outstanding creative team led by Ayo Davis as we continue to build our slate of innovative scripted series that help create lifelong Disney fans.”