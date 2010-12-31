Jen Howard Exiting FCC
FCC Press Secretary Jen Howard is exiting that post next
month, she announced Thursday.
Howard is taking a senior communications post at the new
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Her last day at the commission will be
Jan. 14.
"I couldn't be more grateful to Chairman Genachowski
for the opportunity to be a part of his team at such an exciting time,"
she said.
Before joining the commission, Howard was a top spokesperson for Free Press.
