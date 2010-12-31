Jen Howard Exiting FCC

FCC Press Secretary Jen Howard is exiting that post next

month, she announced Thursday.

Howard is taking a senior communications post at the new

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Her last day at the commission will be

Jan. 14.

"I couldn't be more grateful to Chairman Genachowski

for the opportunity to be a part of his team at such an exciting time,"

she said.

Before joining the commission, Howard was a top spokesperson for Free Press.