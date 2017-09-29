Jeff Joseph Exiting CTA

Jeff Joseph is exiting CTA after CES 2018.



Joseph, senior VP of communications and strategic relationships for CTA, has been with the organization for the past 12 years. He also served an earlier stint in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when it was still the Consumer Electronics Manufacturers Association.



Before that he was senior VP of Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide in Washington.



"Jeff has been a huge contributor to the strong growth in our association, including our size, our membership and the events," said CTA President Gary Shapiro.



Joseph will remain with CTA through the annual CES show Jan. 9-12.