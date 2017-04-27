Jean Kiddoo Named Chair of FCC's Incentive Auction Task Force

As expected, the FCC has named Jean Kiddoo chair of the Incentive Auction Task Force, heading up the post-incentive auction repack, the 39-month window for moving close to 1,000 TV stations to smaller spectrum quarters.

Kiddoo succeeds Gary Epstein, who is exiting at the end of the month.

Kiddoo has been deputy chair of the task force. Hillary DeNigro, associate chief of the Media Bureau, will be deputy chair.

“Filling the shoes of an exemplary public servant like Gary Epstein is no easy task,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in announcing the new positions. “We are very fortunate that Jean is ready to step into the role without missing a beat as the important transition phase of the incentive auction commences. She and Hillary DeNigro, the Task Force's new deputy chair, have been spearheading the transition planning for over a year, and their continued leadership will put us in the best position to ensure a smooth post-auction transition for broadcasters, wireless companies, television viewers, and consumers.”