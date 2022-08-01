Jake Paul-Hasim Rahman Jr. PPV Boxing Event KO'd

Showtime’s August 6 Jake Paul-Hasim Rahman Jr. pay-per-view boxing card has been canceled over a contract dispute regarding Rahman’s weight, Paul's promotion company Most Valuable Promotions said.

The fight card, which also featured women’s boxing champion Amanda Serrano, was canceled after Rahman -- the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman -- weighed 215 pounds during a pre-fight weigh-in this past Friday, which would have made it difficult for Rahman to safely meet a contractual agreement setting Rahman’s weight at 200 pounds for the event, according to an MVP statement. Rahman’s camp said the fighter would not step in the ring under 215 pounds which violated the contract, even after Paul said he would compromise and fight at 205 pounds, according to MVP.

“MVP is left with no choice but to cancel the August 6th event,” said MVP. “This forced outcome impacts Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano and every other fighter on this card who have trained tirelessly over the past few months for this event.”

The fight was set to kick off a busy schedule of PPV boxing events, including a Fox Sports-distributed September 4 Andy Ruiz-Luis Ortiz heavyweight fight and a September 17 Canelo Alverez-Gennady Golovkin bout distributed by DAZN PPV. ■