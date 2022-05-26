PPV Boxing: Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin Trilogy Bout Set for September, Showtime Laces Up for Gervonta Davis-Rolando Romero Fight

As Showtime gears up for its Gervonta Davis-Rolando Romero pay-per-view boxing match this Saturday (May 28), DAZN PPV has set a September 17 date for the highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin trilogy fight.

The Alvarez-Golovkin fight announcement comes after Alvarez -- arguably the PPV boxing industry's most lucrative draw – was upset earlier this month in his attempt to win the light heavyweight championship against titleholder Dmitry Bivol. Initial speculation was that Alvarez would immediately fight Bivol in a rematch, but instead he will take on Golovkin in what is expected to be a lucrative PPV event.

The first two Alvarez-Golovkin fights in 2017 and 2018 generated a combined 2.4 million PPV buys, according to industry sources.

Meanwhile, Showtime’s PPV fight on Saturday will pit the undefeated lightweight champion Gervonta Davis against undefeated up-and-coming contender Rolando Romero. The fight is Showtime’s second PPV boxing match this year, following the April 16 Errol Spence-Yordenis Ugas fight, which generated a reported 240,000 PPV buys.

Per source involved in #SpenceUgas the did about 240,000 ppv buys domestically inclusive of linear, satellite and streaming. #boxingApril 21, 2022 See more

Showtime Sports & Event Programming President Stephen Espinoza said the Spence and Davis PPV fights are part of the network's overall commitment to provide live, quality boxing events for the premium service's combat sports fans.

"We are staying in the boxing business and expanding our investment," he said. "The metrics that we're seeing show that boxing is driving good business for us -- it's bringing in new subscribers, and the association with these big events is having a real strong halo effect on the brand."