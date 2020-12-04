Jaffa Promoted to COO at Genius Brands Int’l

Kids’ content company Genius Brands International said it promoted Michael Jaffa to chief operating officer.

Jaffa, who had been general counsel & senior VP of business affairs, will be responsible for overseeing the business operations of production consumer products and global distribution in addition to the company’s legal, human resources and diversity division. He will also continue to oversee the business and legal operations for digital channels Kartoon Channel and Kartoon Classroom and retain his responsibilities as general counsel.

He continues to report to CEO Andy Heyward.

“Since joining Genius Brands in 2018, Mike has been a tireless leader in driving the business forward as we lay the foundations for the next great kids company,” Heyward said. “Heading into 2021, we are poised to take a giant leap forward with the execution of business strategies for our new brands, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Shaq’s Garage and Stan Lee Universe,” Heyward said.

“He will additionally oversee the integration of the recent acquisition of Chizcom Media, the largest buyer of children’s advertising in North America. Mike’s pedigree coming from Hasbro Productions, and DreamWorks TV Animation, is another example of building Genius Brands into a powerhouse entertainment company with proven leadership from the world’s most successful companies in the entertainment and broadcast industries,” Heyward said.

Before joining Genius Brands as general counsel and senior VP of business affairs, Jaffa was head of business affairs at DreamWorks Animation Television and VP of legal and business affairs for Hasbro Studios. As a lawyer, his clients included Sony Pictures Animation and MGM Studios.

“There are tremendous opportunities for growth in the years to come for Genius Brands,” Jaffa said. “I am honored to take on this expanded role and look forward to working together with Andy, my management colleagues, our dedicated employees, and all of the departments across our business to continue our transformation to one of the foremost producers and distributor of enduring first-class content for kids and their families.”