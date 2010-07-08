Jackson PUSHES Comcast For 10% Minority Basic Set-Aside

The

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Rainbow/PUSH Coalition wants Comcast to set aside 10% of

its basic tier for networks "owned and controlled by people of color"

and for both Comcast and NBC Universal to spend 25% of their ad and marketing

budgets and the same percentage of "vendor dollars" on minority-owned

firms.

"We

want to make sure that independently owned and controlled minority cable

networks don't find it harder to gain carriage if this deal happens, said

Jackson in written testimony for the July 8 House Communications Subcommittee

field hearing in Chicago on the deal. Jackson did not deliver the testimony at

the hearing, according to an observer on site. "

"Back in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the civil rights community held

out great hope that the emerging cable industry would be reflective of

communities of color in programming, ownership and staffing," he said.

"Our community hoped to not only own cable networks but cable franchises

as well. But this simply hasn't happened."

Those

are just a couple of a number of conditions he wants the FCC to impose on

any approval of the Comcast/NBCU joint venture. Others include those on job

training, hiring and promotion, recruitment and mentoring.

Jackson

said the deal was perhaps the last, best opportunity to address "critical

issues" in global communications, which he called the twin national

challenges of "creating jobs and helping to connect every American,

especially people of color, to vitally needed news, information and broadband

internet services."

Comcast

has announced a number of diversity initiatives, including pledges on minority

ad and vendor spending--though not at the 25% level Jackson and Rainbow are

seeking--as well as on recruitment and staffing, philanthropy and more. It

has recently expanded those commitments, including adding 10 independent

networks to its digital lineup over the next eight years, at least four of

them African American-controlled.

Jackson

also called on the companies to publish "the percentage of people of color

employed by NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC and set aggressive benchmarks to ensure

they reach parity in staffing."

According

to a source at the Chicago hearing, it took about two hours Thursday morning

and featured Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) echoing her concerns about the deal

expressed at the House Judiciary Committee hearing in Los Angeles June 7,

and Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) criticizing former FCC's for a lack of attention

to diversity.