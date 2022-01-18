IVOX Media Launches Streaming Video Service

The IVOX Plus app will focus on indie and short films.

IVOX Media has launched streaming service IVOX Plus, billed as a destination for independent and short films alongside a catalog of TV show and film library product.

IVOX Plus is available on Apple’s App Store (iPhone, iPad and Apple TV) and Google Play, as well as Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Xbox.

The service costs $5.99 per month and will include IVOX's first original series — Beerliners, Distillery Arts, The Standup Comedy Hour and Modern Burlesque.

The TV library features a bunch of oldies but oldies including The Lucy Show, Frontier Doctor, Hudson’s Bay and Annie Oakley, with the (non-indie) film library populated by what it says is thousands of titles including the classic Sabrina, Bedazzled, Caged Women, Attack from Space and Crypt of the Living Dead.

But the focus is clearly on independent films.

IVOX Media was founded in 1997 as a producer of TV and radio ads, but moved into other areas of media production and distribution, including providing capital for the independent filmmakers the new streaming service will showcase. ■