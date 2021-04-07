Roku and Amazon Fire TV Adoption Ticks Up to 57% of U.S. Homes

With smart TVs now found in 70% of U.S. homes, the two OTT platforms that power the majority of those sets are more dominant than ever.

According to Hub Entertainment Research’s third annual “Connected Home” report, 57% of U.S. TV households now have a TV powered by either Roku or Amazon Fire TV, vs. just 51% at the end of the first quarter of last year. Forty percent of homes have Roku, either through a peripheral device like a player, smart speaker or streaming stick, or via a smart TV powered by the Roku OS. Roku’s infiltration into the U.S stood at only 35% as of the end of the first quarter of last year, and 30% in Q1 2019

Twenty-nine percent of homes have Amazon Fire TV vs. 26% in Q1 2020. (Some homes have TVs powered by both operating systems.)

(Image credit: Hub Entertainment Research)

The increased proliferation of the top two OTT platforms comes amid markedly increased smart TV adoption—52% of TVs in the U.S. are now smart TVs vs. 45% at the end of Q1 2020. Two out of five of those sets are powered by either Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Fifty-six percent of those smart TV homes use their TV to stream video at least once a month vs. 48% a year ago.

Altogether, 77% of U.S. TV homes reported streaming video in the first quarter vs. 74% a year ago.

“The wider adoption of smart TVs and replacement of non-smart TVs turns up the pressure on connected devices like streaming boxes, streaming sticks, and video game consoles,” said David Tice, senior consultant to Hub and co-author of the study. “This ‘eliminating of the middleman’ will have a direct impact on how future revenue is split on advanced TV businesses like streaming, interactive shopping, and addressable advertising.”

Hub said it surveyed 5,000 U.S. consumers in February and March.