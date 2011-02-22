Ivi: We Shall Return

Online streamer ivi TV has vowed to appeal a decision

Tuesday enjoining it from streaming broadcast channels without permission.

Ivi TV stopped streaming those channels Tuesday after a

New York district judge granted a temporary injunction sought by broadcasters

whose stations were being streamed online without compensation (beyond a $100

blanket copyright license) or their permission, but like General Douglas MacArthur, ivi

founder Todd Weaver vowed he would return.

"This fight is for the people and their right to choice and

control over their own entertainment -- and it will continue. The oppressive

big media networks must open their doors to innovators or they will inevitably

fall," Weaver said.

The judge had based her decision partly on the conclusion

that ivi was not complying with the rules and regs of the FCC,

but Weaver said that was not the case. "This conclusion is simply false,

as ivi has met with all the commissioner's offices of the FCC repeatedly

and has received assurances that we are in full and complete compliance. Judge

Buchwald makes the legal mistake of misinterpreting the copyright law to

instead make communications policy."

A source in one commissioner's offices familiar with the

discussions said no such assurances were given and that the discussions were

not about compliance with FCC rules.

Ivi has sent a defiant note to subs and

"interested parties," including asking them to donate to Public

Knowledge, the fair use advocacy group that backed ivi.





"As you may be aware we have been in a fight to provide affordable

Cable TV for the Internet.

"Today the Southern District Court of New York

granted a preliminary injunction in the case 1:10-cv-07415-NRB. We will be

appealing the decision in the second circuit but in the interim we must

shut-down most of our broadcast channel offerings.

"We believe the court made an error in the ruling

and will be appealing the decision supported by many public interest groups.

But we cannot do it alone. In return, we ask that you support them. If you can,

visit Public Knowledgehttp://www.publicknowledge.org

and/or EFFhttp://www.eff.org

to leave a donation.

"In the meantime, we are suspending invoicing

for ivi Air and ivi Pro, so it is not necessary to cancel

subscriptions. As soon as we can restore the channels we will resume the

subscriptions from that point forward.

We will continue to carry a number of channels and will

be adding channels from broadcasters and content providers as we grow."