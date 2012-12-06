ITU Website Hacked

The websites of the ITU were hit by a denial of service

attack Wednesday afternoon, conference organizers confirmed, saying that

pointed to the importance of cybersecurity, one of the issues on the table at

the ITU's WCIT 12 conference in Dubai this week.

The attack, for which hackers claimed responsibility,

disrupted the work of the meeting of Working Group 1 of Committee 5, which is

focused on economic issues like taxation and tariffs.

Web companies, and the U.S. delegation, are concerned that

developing countries will want to charge for Web traffic to compensate for

declining revenues from tariffs on traditional telecom traffic exchanges and to

help pay for expanding broadband infrastructure.

Asked at a press conference Thursday morning whether it was

accurate to say developing nations in Africa were looking to replace those

tariffs with broadband taxes, the chairman of Committee 5, Joshua Peprah of

Ghana, said that was not the case. But he also said those countries have

to find the revenue to build out broadband infrastructure through taxation or

operator investment.

Peprah said he was confident that the conference would come

to consensus on the International Telecommunications Regulations (ITRs) the

conference is attempting to update. He pointed out that those that were not

updated would still be in force as they have been for the past 24 years, saying

ones that can be revised will be, and for the others: "We will make comments

and move on."

He also said there was a proposal on the table to update

them every 8-10 years rather than wait another quarter century, which he

suggested did not make since given the speed of digital change.

The U.S. does not want the conference to become an

opportunity to expand government control of the Internet, its content or

economics. In response to a question from

B&C/Multi, Peprah said he

shared U.S. delegation member Ambassador Phil Verveer's sentiment that the

conference not do anything to affect governance of the Internet. "It has

been good as it is," he said. "We just want it to continue."

According to the U.S. delegation, the conference has agreed

not to change the definition of telecommunications, which the U.S. feared would

have been one way to extend the treaties to web content and service providers.

But Peprah said while that is true, work continues on the definition of ICT

(information and communications technology), which he said is used almost

synonymously with telecommunications.