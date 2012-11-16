ITU: WCIT-12 Can't Empower Governments to Exercise More Regulation of Internet

"There have not been any proposals calling for a change

from the bottom-up multistakeholder model of Internet governance to an

ITU-controlled model," Paul Conneally, head of communications and

partnership promotion for ITU, wrote on the organization's website Friday, with

the approval of ITU Secretary General Hamadoun Touré. "Internet Control is

simply not in the ITU mandate."

That will come as news to the U.S. delegation to the

upcoming WICT-12 telecom treaty conference in Dubai, a conference where

extending that treaty from traditional telecom to broadband, and whether that

should even be on the table, is the hot-button issue. The U.S. sees a number of

proposals as threatening the multistakeholder model.

ITU was responding to a letter from Greenpeace and the

International Trade Union Confederation UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon (ITU

is an arm of the UN) suggesting the ITU was trying to take over governance of

the Internet, a concern, though not in quite as stark terms, shared by the

Obama administration, both parties in both houses of Congress, and others.

They, like Greenpeace and the confederation, have been advocating for a

continued multistakeholder model of Internet governance.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that certain

countries are preparing to undermine this inclusive governance model,"

said Greenpeace and the confederation in a letter to UN Secretary General Ban

Ki Moon.

"ITU will continue to fully support the multi-stakeholder

approach which it initiated some ten years ago for the World Summit of the

Information Society," Conneally said. "WCIT-12 cannot empower

governments to exercise greater regulation of the Internet.

TourÃ© also applauded countries, like the U.S., that have

included members of private industry in their delegations to the conference, a

conference where extending that treaty from traditional telecom to broadband,

and whether that should even be on the table, is the hot-button issue.

In a statement, Touré called on the delegations from each

country to "engage with a broad range of stakeholders from across industry

and civil society to ensure all voices are heard."

That also followed criticism in the Greenpeace letter.

"We are becoming increasingly concerned at the lack of transparency

inherent in the approach of the ITU in its preparations for this

conference," they wrote. They point out that the ITU Governing Council

rejected Touré's request that all stakeholders be given access to preparatory

documents for the conference. "This decision on the part of governments

alone undermines any suggestion that ITU might itself constitute a multi-stakeholder

organization," they wrote.

"ITU Member States are entirely free to determine the size

and composition of their national delegations," said Touré. "We are

delighted to see some governments taking a broad multistakeholder approach by

including key private sector players and civil society groups as part of their

national representation to the conference -- a trend ITU applauds and

encourages," he said.

The U.S. delegation is concerned that the conference could

be hijacked by countries looking to boost their control of the Internet, either

to tax broadband traffic to make up for declining fees from exchanging

traditional phone traffic, or to gain greater control over content.

Broadband will obviously have to be part of the discussion,

but Terry Kramer, who is leading the U.S. delegation, has said the conference

should only be about asking questions on the broadband side, not trying to

answer them through expanding the ITR's (International Telecommunications

Regulations) to cover broadband issues like access, taxes, cybersecurity, or

trying to regulate International data roaming charges.

Touré's description of some of the proposals that have been

submitted for the conference -- Russia's is said to be particularly

broadband-regulation centric -- provides a sense of the many flashpoints that

could erupt.

The U.S. is one of them. It has most of 100 members drawn from

the public, private and "civil society," the current collective noun

for public interest/activist groups. The list includes some familiar names,

including William Check, senior VP, science and technology, for the National

Cable & Telecommunications Association; Ed Black of the Computer and

Communications Industry Association; Harold Feld from Public Knowledge; David

Gross, now with Wiley Rein and formerly U.S. Coordinator for International

Communications and Information Policy at the State Department and with the rank

of ambassador; and Mindel De La Torre, chief of the FCC's International Bureau.