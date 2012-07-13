ITU to Release Telecom Draft; Some Critics Underwhelmed

The International Telecommunications Union trumpeted their

decision on Friday to release a draft document in advance of its upcoming World

Conference on International Telecommunications (WICT-12) conference in

Dubai.

ITU, an agency of the UN, pointed out that it had debated

the issue of publicizing documents and had decided to publish the draft of the

main conference "preparatory document," (TD-64) while pointing out

that ITU members could share the other documents if they chose to. ITU will

also create an online comment page for input on that document.

That is the conference that folks like FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski, Commissioner Robert McDowell, NTIA Chief Larry Strickling, and the

Obama Administration in general are worried could produce ITU-centric Internet

governance in service to countries like China and Russia.

Their concern is that those countries, in negotiating a new

telecom treaty, could try to graft the telecom model, in which countries charge

for international phone connections, to Internet connections as a way to

compensate for the decline in those telecom-related revenues in a world of

Skype and IP telephony in general.

Groups like Public Knowledge have been calling on ITU to

publicize documents related to the conference, but was notably underwhelmed by

what ITU called a "landmark" decision to release the single document.

"TD-64 is one compilation of proposals made by various

countries," said Rashmi Rangnath, director of PK's Global Knowledge

Initiative. "Many other proposals will continue to come in. Also, countries may

submit explanations/background documents to the working group mainly

responsible for preparations leading up to the WCIT-12." He said his and

other groups want to see those additional materials and proposals so they can

comment on those as well. He also points out that the draft ITU is posting was

already leaked weeks ago. "The ITU is not giving us any new information by

releasing TD-64."

Separately this week, FCCChairman Julius Genachowski blasted Russian legislation that would create

an Internet blacklist in the name of protecting children from inappropriate

content.