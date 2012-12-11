ITU: Progress on ROAs vs. OA Debate at WCIT-12 Conference

There has been some progress on the debate

over whether to expand the definition of recognized operating agencies (ROA) to

include operating agencies, according to an ITU official briefing reporters

Tuesday on the WCIT-12 treaty conference in Dubai.

The

U.S. has been firm on its

position that the definition remain ROA so that the entities to treaties cover

are not expanded beyond telecom networks into broadband content providers and

beyond telecom into Internet governance, as some countries have pushed for.

Paul

Conneally of the ITU said that while discussions continued on ROA vs. OA,

"I do believe we can say that progress has been made on that, with more

countries one of the propositions." He did not say which one was getting

more traction, but that was expected to be taken up at a plenary session

Tuesday. "We may even have a conclusion to that [Tuesday]," he said.

The

U.S. was also concerned that the members of the conference would try to use

concerns about the cost of data roaming to get into price controls, but

according to Conneally there was initial consensus on text that would simply

say that member states "shall encourage competition for international

roaming," with a view to keeping user prices down.

The

conference is scheduled to end Friday.