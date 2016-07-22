ITU: 3.9 Billion People Still Offline

According to just-released data from the International Telecommunication Union, over half (53%) of the world's population (3.9 billion people) are not online, even though the price of broadband continues to go down.

Although there are now far more people online in developing countries (2.5 billion) than developed (1 billion), penetration rates in developing countries are only half (40%) those of developing countries (81%).

That is according to ITU's latest edition of its ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) Facts and Figures, which was released Friday.

The report said that mobile broadband networks at 3G or above reach 84% of the world's population, but only 67% of rural populations.

Mobile broadband is leading the ICT price drop, with mobile service now on average half the cost of fixed broadband.

The ITU has set an affordability target for developing nations of less than 5% of average monthly income. It says that as of the end of 2015, 83% of developing countries had met that target. But it added that for many developing nations the percentage is more like 2%.

(Photo via Frankie Leon's Flickr. Image taken on July 22, 2016 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)