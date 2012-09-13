It's Sharing vs. Clearing at House Spectrum Hearing

At a House Communications Subcommittee hearing Thursday on

government spectrum use, specifically how some of that spectrum can be freed up

for commercial wireless broadband, the basic divide was over how big a role

sharing government spectrum with commercial interest should play versus clearing

it and turning it over to the private sector.

Everybody agreed that spectrum sharing should be on the

table, or part of the puzzle, or a tool in the toolkit, and that at least

theoretically, clearing spectrum was preferable to sharing in the abstract. But

as a practical matter, given the growing demand and the need to get spectrum as

swiftly as possible, Democrats tended to put more stock in sharing as a key

part of the strategy. Republicans suggested it should be studied, but was more

of a fall-back position, and should not be premised on cost and time estimates

of clearing spectrum that were not based on independent analysis and could be

overestimated.

As part of the Obama administration's push for wireless

broadband, the FCC is reclaiming broadcast spectrum, while the National

Telecommunications and Information Administration is charged with freeing up

government spectrum.

NTIA has estimated that it will cost $18 billion and take 10

years to clear 95 MHz of beachfront spectrum now used by DOD and other federal

agencies, an assertion an NTIA official repeated at the hearing, though

conceding that number was a starting point rather than something set in stone.

NTIA has said recently that sharing needs to be an important

part of the equation, a point seconded by the president's Council of Advisors

on Science and Technology in a recent report, though one not yet signed off on

by the president.

Mark Goldstein, director of physical infrastructure issues

for the GAO, said that some of the info NTIA used to make that cost/time

estimate was not accurate, and that the system it used for gathering it would

not change for several years. GAO has recommended the NTIA improve its spectrum

data collection.

Representatives of T-Mobile and Ericsson both said that

clearing of licensed spectrum should be the focus of government efforts, as did

Committee chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.).

"I am not ready to accept the opinion that â€˜the norm

for spectrum use should be sharing' today. That's simply not good enough,"

he said.

Dr. Preston Marshall, deputy director, Information Sciences

Institute, University of Southern California, speaking on behalf of the PCAST

report, argued that sharing already goes on, but that it needed to become a

framework, rather than one-off deals, so that it will give certainty to venture

capital.

Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) raised the issue of what

assertions of inefficient spectrum use were based on. She asked whether there

was any metric of determining who, in either the private sector or public

sector was using their spectrum inefficiently. From the witness responses,

there did not seem to be.

Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) pressed DOD witness Major General

Robert Wheeler on a privacy issue implicated by government spectrum use. Among

the DOD uses for the 1755-1850 spectrum NTIA has identified for clearing is

domestic spectrum use related to unmanned drones. He asked what the government

was doing with all the info it was collecting from 7,500 drones flying over the

U.S.

Wheeler pointed out that some of those flights were actually

over Iraq, but controlled from the U.S. perhaps from Dulles airport, using that

spectrum being eyed for reclamation.

Markey also pointed out that back in 1993, the subcommittee --

Markey was chairman at the time -- was also looking to reclaim government

spectrum and heard similar national security concerns from a DOD witness. The

committee wound up reclaiming 200 MHz of government spectrum, created new

wireless mobile licenses, dropped the price of calls per minute and everybody

got cell phones.

Wheeler interrupted to say that some of that reclaimed

spectrum had been used for radar on the stealth bomber he was assigned to at

the time and they sometimes had to turn it off in bad weather and there were

safety issues, though they have eventually been worked out.