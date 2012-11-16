It's Open Season on Verizon Open Internet Arguments

Verizon was taking heat from legislators, former FCC

commissioners/chairmen and others for its constitutional arguments against the

FCC's network neutrality rules.

A trio of Democratic legislators and network neutrality fans

say they are troubled by Verizon's argument that broadband providers have

"a right to decide what they transmit online and that those business

decisions are tantamount to speech deserving First Amendment protection."

That was seconded by a number of FCC defenders who saw major

problems for enforcing a host of existing laws if that argument held sway.

In a "dear colleague" letter to their, well,

colleagues, Reps. Henry Waxman and Anna Eshoo, both California, and Ed Markey

(D-Mass.) were referring to Verizon's brief in its challenge to the FCC's Open

Internet order in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

"If the court accepts Verizon's argument, the role of

Congress in enacting communications policy through power granted by the

Commerce Clause -- including efforts to protect consumers and promote

competition in contexts far removed from the Open Internet rules themselves --

could be radically undermined," they argued.

"Verizon has been a longtime advocate for an open

Internet, and is the only Internet Service Provider that voluntarily adopted

such policies," a Verizon spokesman told B&C/Multi. "Our

filing makes clear that we remain concerned that the FCC's sweeping assertion

in this case exceeds its statutory authority and constitutional limits."

In the brief, filed jointly by Verizon and MetroPCS, the

companies say the FCC has twice tried to "conjure" a role for itself

in Internet regulation -- the same court threw out the FCC's smackdown of

Comcast over BitTorrent peer-to-peer file management/blocking. In this case,

says Verizon, the FCC is going further than it did in Comcast, imposing common

carrier regs on broadband providers by requiring them to carry all "edge

providers" and establishing de facto price controls of zero for that

carriage.

The speech argument that so troubles the legislators is part

of a two-part argument long made by cable and telco operators against net

neutrality rules. That is that the regs arrogate control of speech on their

networks, a violation of their First Amendment rights, and that they are a

taking of property (mandating access, or "occupation" as Verizon puts

it, for a price of zero), which is a violation of their Fifth Amendment

protections from government taking of property without compensation.

Briefs were due this week in the case, and there were a

number of them being circulated around Washington at presstime that took issue

with the constitutional arguments.

For example, in an amicus brief backing the FCC and cited by

the trio of legislators, former FCC commissioners and chairmen, NATOA and a

former top White House adviser, urged the court to reject what they said were

Verizon's "startling" constitutional arguments.

"Were Verizon's theories credited, Congress's historic

power to take and authorize measures to preserve openness of communication

networks would be unsettled and dramatically narrowed," they said. The

"they" in this case were former FCC Democrats Chairmen Reed Hundt and

Michael Copps, and commissioners Tyrone Brown and Nicholas Johnson, as well as

former Obama White House senior adviser Susan Crawford.

In another amicus brief filed in defense of the FCC,

Columbia University law professor and author Tim Wu was also concerned about

the First Amendment argument. He said the court should reject that essentially

for the same reason that Markey and company were concerned: the potential

impact on communications legislation and regulation.

"There is no way to hold the Order unconstitutional

without implying the same for much of more than a century and a half of similar

regulations, including many, like the Order, that imposed non-discrimination

rules but not full common carriage duties. To suggest that laws in force for

most of the Republic's history were actually unconstitutional would be a

dramatic outcome indeed."