It's Official: Walden Tops E&C

Congratulations continued to flow in Friday for the election of Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) to be the new chairman of the powerful House Energy & Commerce Committee.

Walden has been chair of the Communications Subcommittee. His successor to that post won't be picked until January, he signaled this week. He was tapped by the steering committee for the post Thursday evening, with the Republican conference following suit Friday

"Chairman Walden is a thoughtful policymaker with extensive experience and deep knowledge of issues surrounding telecommunications, technology and other important sectors of the U.S. economy," said Michael Powell, president of NCTA: The Internet & Television Association. "We look forward to working Chairman Walden and the full Committee on a productive agenda that encourages private capital investment, supports ongoing innovation and promotes the growth of our national economy.”

“The House Energy & Commerce Committee plays a key role in helping ensure competitive carriers are able to compete and thrive in the industry," said Steven K. Berry, president of the Competitive Carriers Association, "and Chairman Walden understands the importance of mobile broadband, especially in rural areas [Walden represents a largely rural district]."

"His understanding of the Universal Service Fund [broadband subsidy program] and role in crafting the legislation leading to the 600 MHz [broadcast] incentive auction will be an asset to the Committee and to Congress. With many important policy issues in play, it no doubt will be a busy 115th Congress, and I look forward to our continued work on these issues and more, and again congratulate Rep. Walden on the chairmanship.”

“We congratulate Congressman Walden on being selected as the next chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee," said USTelecom president Walter McCormick. "His vast experience and understanding of issues to come before the committee, including telecommunications and technology policies, will be a tremendous asset for the committee. USTelecom looks forward to working with him to promote policies that will encourage investment, innovation and expansion of broadband access to all Americans.”

"Over the years, Chairman Walden has been an engaged and consistent leader in the telecommunications and technology sectors," said Verizon senior VP Kathy Grillo. "We believe his vast experience, strong work ethic and proactive agenda will be a true asset as our sector continues to be a driving force in innovation and economic opportunity.”

“We were pleased to present Congressman Walden with our Champion of Public Broadcasting award in 2013, and we are grateful for his continuing support of our public service missions of education, public safety and civic leadership," said America's Public Television Stations president Patrick Butler. "Chairman Walden has been a voice of reason on telecommunications issues for many years, and we are delighted that he will now hold the gavel for one of the most influential committees of the Congress.

“In addition, Congressman Walden is universally regarded as one of the finest legislators in Washington," Butler said.