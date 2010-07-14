It's Official: Retrans Coalition Unveiled

Retransmission

consent critics led by Time Warner Cable have formed ATVA, the American Television

Alliance, billing it as giving voice to consumers. The announcement confirmed aB&C blog post about the formationof the alliance.

"The

mission of the new coalition...is to ensure consumers are not harmed -- or

their favorite shows held hostage -- in negotiations for carriage of broadcast

programming," said the group in a statement.

The

coalition features virtually all of the backers of a petition to get the FCC to

step in to require arbitration and standstill agreements during retransmission

impasses, and comes as Time Warner is trying to negotiate a new carriage deal

with Disney.

Thepetition, filed last March,

came in the wake of a high-profile retrans impasse between Time Warner Cable

and Fox last December, and the more recent standoff between Cablevision and

Disney-owned WABC.

"We've

come together because we all recognize that consumers aren't getting a fair

shake from broadcasters, and face an unfair choice: Pay more for their favorite

programs, or have them taken away," said American Cable Association President

Matt Polka in a statement Wednesday. "Working together with this diverse coalition,

we're going to fight hard to make sure viewers have a voice and Congress or the

FCC addresses this important problem."

The

coalition is an eclectic one that includes Cablevision, Verizon, DISH,

AT&T, the American Cable Association, Public Knowledge, the Parents

Television Council and Starz, among more than two dozen others.

Perhaps

AT&T and Cablevision are the strangest bedfellows, given that the two arein the midst of their own carriage battle over AMC and other of Cablevision'sRainbow Media subsidiary channels. "Rainbow Media and its parent company

Cablevision are threatening to take AMC, IFC and WE tv channels away from

AT&T U-verse TV customers," said AT&T in a statement only an hour

or so before the coalition released its statement about the threats of

broadcast programmers pulling channels.

"This is an apples to oranges comparison," Cablevision said in a statement. "Retransmission fees are a scheme by the big broadcasters to extract billions from American consumers. Rainbow's matter relates to a private dispute over cable carriage fees which, as everyone knows, cable networks have always received from distributors. One has nothing to do with the other."

According

toATVA's mission statement, its goal: "[T]o give consumers a voice

and ask

lawmakers to protect consumers by reforming outdated rules that do not reflect

today's marketplace. We are united in our determination to achieve our goal:

ensure the best viewing experience at an affordable price, without fear of

television signals being cut off or public threats of blackouts intended to

scare and confuse viewers."

The

coalition effort includes a Web site

topped with pictures of happy families apparently gathered around

un-blacked-out sets.

"The

notion that Time Warner and its Big Pay TV allies are part of a group designed

â€˜to protect consumers' is about as credible as BP executives joining

Greenpeace," said National Association of Broadcasters spokesman Dennis

Wharton. "Pay TV built its business on the backs of broadcast programming,

and it is not unreasonable for local TV stations to expect fair compensation

for the most-watched shows on television. The ultimate irony is that Big Pay TV

was against government intervention before it was for it, as evidenced by their

continued opposition to net neutrality rules."