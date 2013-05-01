It's Official: President Wants Wheeler for FCC Chair

RELATED: WheelerGets Big Welcome

Updated at 2:50 ET

As expected, President Obama on Wednesday expressed his intention to nominate

former lobbyist, entrepreneur and venture capitalist Tom Wheeler to succeed

Julius Genachowski as chairman of the FCC, and has tapped commissioner Mignon

Clyburn as interim chair, a move that would make her the first woman to lead the agency.

Wheeler and Clyburn were both at the White House for the

announcement, though neither spoke.

The president said Wheeler knows the communications business

"inside and out," pointing out that he was a member of both the cable

and wireless halls of fame. "He is like the Jim Brown of telecom, the Bo

Jackson of telecom. For more than 30 years, Tom has been at the forefront of

some of the most dramatic changes that we have seen in the way we communicate

and how we live our lives."

He said Wheeler has helped give consumers "more choices

and better products. So, Tom knows this stuff inside and out."

The president called Clyburn an "incredible asset"

to the FCC. "Together, they have a very important mission," he said,

"giving businesses and workers they need to compete in the 21st century

economy."

Wheeler headed the National Cable and Telecommunications

Association from 1979 to 1984, took a break to launch some tech start-ups, including

"the first company to offer high-speed data to the home and the first

digital video delivery service," according to his Core Capital bio. He

then moved to the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association (CTIA),

where he was CEO until 2004. He is currently a partner at venture capital firm

Core Capital Partners. He took a leave of absence from that post back in 2008

to help get Obama elected, then advised the transition team on communications

matters.

As a tech adviser to that Obama transition team, Wheeler was

instrumental in moving the DTV transition date. As a venture capitalist and

former wireless exec, he has supported freeing up more spectrum for wireless,

and pushed broadcasters to deliver on mobile DTV if they were serious about

being a player in the digital age.

One top communications attorney described Wheeler as one of

the most experienced and prepared nominees for chairman ever, a point echoed on

both sides of the political spectrum.

Last time there was an interim chair -- Michael Copps -- he

was in the post for about six months. The process of actually installing

Wheeler in his post could also take several months.

Genachowski and senior Republican Robert McDowell both

announced they were leaving, and as a political matter, Wheeler won't be

installed until there is a Republican nominee as well.

Even before the nomination was officially announced, one

senator, veteran media critic Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), was raising his red flag

about Wheeler's lobbying background. "I am troubled that President Obama

would appoint the former head of two major industry lobbying associations to

regulate the industry," he said. "The head of the FCC should be

looking out first and foremost for the public interest and may have to stand up

to some of our nation's biggest media and telecom companies."

"I am deeply humbled by the opportunity to lead the

Federal Communications Commission as interim chairwoman during this transition

period," Clyburn said in a statement, "and I thank President Obama

for this incredible and historic honor."

She said she would be "committed to continuing the

FCC's strong record of promoting competition, investment and advancing the

public interest." She also wished her successor, Wheeler, a "swift

and successful confirmation."

Clyburn is a former South Carolina public

service commissioner and daughter of Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). Her name was

among those being talked about in 2008 as apossible successor to then chairman Kevin Martin.