It's Official: Illinois Legislates ‘First Informer' Status

A new Illinois law ensures that broadcasters and cable operators have the emergency credentials in times of

disaster to get fuel to power their facilities.

The

First Informer Broadcasters Act has been signed into law by Governor Pat Quinn,

according to Dennis Lyle, president of the Illinois Broadcasters Association.

It

passed 114 to 0 in the house last spring, followed by a 50-0 vote in the State

Senate this month. "This legislation assures our broadcasters can keep

generators fueled, and stations operational, in times of disasters, allowing

them to do what they best; keeping the public informed," Lyle said in a

statement.

"I

believe Illinois becomes only the

second state -- Nevada was first -- in the

country with legislation on the books ensuring emergency credentials for our

broadcasters and cable operators in times of disasters and emergencies,"

Lyle told B&C.

At

the federal level, the FCC also makes an effort to speed fuel deliveries to

generators in times of emergency to keep communications facilities up andrunning.