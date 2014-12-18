It's Official: FCC Proposes OTT Reclassification

It is now official, except for the commissioner's statements. The FCC has voted unanimously—three Democratic "yes" votes, two Republican "concurrences"—to propose reclassifying linear over-the-top (online) video providers as MVPDs, at least for the purposes of access to vertically integrated programming. That is according to a source who has seen the vote tally.

The vote actually came last night, a drop-dead, must-vote deadline for the Republicans. The Democrats had voted it already.

The item will likely not be released until Friday, along with the commissioner statements. A concurrence is approval, but with the suggestion that they would have done things somewhat differently, likely to be expounded on in those statements. Neither Republican commissioner offices were available for comment at press time.

