It's Official: FCC OKs Dish, H Block Items

As expected, the FCC officially voted Tuesday to reallocate

40 MHz of satellite spectrum -- owned by Dish -- for terrestrial broadband, and

to approve a proposal of the adjacent H Block of spectrum (10 MHz) for auction

in 2013, presumably for terrestrial broadband as well.

The vote was 5-0. B&C/Multi hadreported earlier in the day that a majority had voted to approve

both items, which only left the question of whether the other commissioner

would vote it by day's end, as expected, or it would be pushed to Wednesday,

when the vote had been scheduled for the public meeting.

"Today the Commission took two actions significantly

advancing the president's goal of freeing up 500 MHz of spectrum for broadband

by 2020,"said FCC spokesperson Tammy Sun in a statement. "These

actions will help meet skyrocketing consumer demand and promote private

investment, innovation, and competition, while unlocking billions of dollars of

value."

According to sources, the item requires Dish to use some of

its spectrum as an interference buffer for the H block, which Dish chairman

Charlie Ergen has said will adversely impact Dish's plans for a competitive

wireless service. Ergen made a personal pitch to that effect in meetings with

FCC commissioners and staffers, including offering to accept the so-called

guard band if the FCC would loosen restrictions on the rest of the spectrum,

but sources say that did not fly.

But Dish still applauded the step as being in the right

direction.

"The FCC has removed outdated regulations and granted

terrestrial flexibility for most of the AWS-4 band. We appreciate the hard work

and focus of the FCC and its staff throughout this process," said Jeff

Blum, Dish senior VP and deputy general counsel. "The Commission has taken

an important step toward facilitating wireless competition and innovation, and

fulfilling the goals of the National Broadband Plan. Following a more thorough

review of the order and its technical details, Dish will consider its strategic

options and the optimal approach to put this spectrum to use for the benefit of

consumers."

Those could include creating the new service, partnering

with someone -- like Sprint -- or eventually selling the now-more-valuable

spectrum.

Dish had initially sought an FCC waiver to use its AWS-4

spectrum, which it purchased out of bankruptcy from TerreStar and DBSD, for a

hybrid terrestrial-satellite broadcast service, but the FCC put that on hold

while it prepared the item loosening the satellite-only restrictions on the

entire band, which means the looser rules would convey to a new licensee going

forward, not just apply to Dish.