ITIF Report Compares Obama, Romney Broadband Telecom Policies

A new report from the bipartisan Information Technology and

Innovation Foundation outlines major differences and several similarities in telecom policy between

President Obama and candidate Mitt Romney, many rooted in the basic

Democrat/Republican divide over the role of government regulation.

Based information gleaned from "campaign websites,

party platforms, administration documents, and media reports," the study

looks at a number of topics, including broadband telecommunications policy.

While the president has not commented on a report from his

tech advisers on sharing government spectrum (to free up more for wireless),

the Republican Party platform calls for a federal spectrum inventory to

identify surplus that can be auctioned.

The Obama administration supports network neutrality

conditions on some spectrum auctions and substantial spectrum allocations for

unlicensed use. Romney would not place net neutrality conditions on auctions

and would allocate "much less" spectrum for unlicensed.

On the FCC's network neutrality rules, the Obama

Administration has given its strong support, and supports exempting wireless

nets from most net neutrality rules. The Romney camp would prefer market forces

over regulation, and would rather not apply the rules to either wired or

wireless broadband. The Republican Party platform calls the net neutrality

rules an attempt to micromanage telecom policy.

On privacy and cybersecurity, the report said their specific

policy stands were less clear. "President Obama has called for legislation

to address both online privacy and cybersecurity through stronger regulatory

controls. While Governor Romney has not explicitly supported or opposed proposed

online privacy or cybersecurity legislation, he has generally argued for a more

limited role for government and has criticized regulatory efforts by the Obama

Administration."

One point of agreement, said Richard Bennett, senior research fellow, is the need for spectrum. Both candidates agree more spectrum is needed for wireless broadband and both strongly support incentive auctions to repurpose broadcast spectrum for commercial use.

In fact, which it comes to wireless spectrum policy, he said, the Administration and the Republicans are pretty much in agreement that wireless does not warrant the same degree of regulation as wired broaddband.

Another area both sides agree on is international Internet

governance. They are in accord that the current decentralized, multistakeholder

model is best, and oppose the International Telecommunications Union efforts to

exercise more top-down control, including possible charges for Internet

interconnection.

Both the Republican and Democratic Party platforms include a

commitment to the Internet freedom in the context of that continued

multistakeholder model.

Even as the ITIF report was being announced, Republican FCC

Commissioner Robert McDowell and administration officials were on the same

panel at a Media Institute lunch in Washington to discuss the Internet

governance implications of the upcoming ITU telecom treaty conference in Dubai

where, the governance issue is expected to be a key issue of debate.

Bennett gave McDowell props as one of the earliest voices of concern about the ITU effort.