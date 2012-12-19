ITIF Analyst: FTC COPPA Revisions Harm More Than Help

Reaction was swift to the FederalTrade Commission's announced tightening of the rules enforcing the Children's OnlinePrivacy Protection Act (COPPA), with a group representing Apple, Microsoft,

IBM and others warning the change might harm, rather than help, kids.

The InformationTechnology and Innovation Foundation, whose

members include legislators from both parties, academics and executives from

Apple, Microsoft, IBM and Cisco, were none too pleased with the FTC's changes

and their potential impact on the Web.

"Due in part to FTC rule making, the Internet has

failed to live up to its potential in bringing forth a new era of compelling

and educational child-friendly websites," ITIF senior analyst Daniel

Castro said in a statement issued by ITIF Wednesday. "This recent

announcement is just another example of how federal child privacy laws harm

children more than help them.

"The new rule changes do not address the real problems

with current privacy restrictions which are woven into the open nature of the

Internet and the always changing technology environment. The FTC should have

focused on rules to better address these issues and not simply restrict

legitimate business practices used by companies in the Internet

marketplace."

Some app and ad industry players and advisers were sounding

alarm bells about the changes as well.

The App Developers Alliance, which had warned the FTC about

overregulating app developers out of the business, said Wednesday it was

worried the final rules, which brings mobile apps explicitly under COPPA's

purview, would do just that.

In a statement, the alliance said its members recognized

that protecting children's data online was important, but that the new regs

would be so expensive to implement and create so much risk that "talented

and responsible" developers would be driven from the marketplace.

"The rule should strike a balance. If it causes kids to

miss out on innovative educational tools and entertaining content for only a

nominal increase in online privacy, the rule will fail to achieve Congress's

balanced intent, which is to protect children online while also ensuring that

new content is produced and made available," said Alliance president Jon

Potter.

Among the alliance's other concerns are that the new COPPA

rule: "Extends COPPA liability to app developers that do not collect personally

identifiable information;

"Extends the definition of personally identifiable

information, which has historically been assigned to information like phone

numbers and social security numbers, to device IDs; and

"Treats apps differently than websites."

John Feldman, partner in the D.C. office of law firm Reed Smith

LLP who advises clients on COPPA compliance, suggested some of the problematic

portions of the rule are restrictions on kid-targeted contests and the costs to

kid-targeted sites of being held to a strict liability standard.

Feldman said in a statement that he was pleased that the FTC

had decided not to hold third parties liable for sharing information from sites

they did not know were COPPA-covered child-directed sites. "The return to

the 'actual knowledge' standard is welcome and a relief," he said. But

there remained a devil in the detail. "There are still questions related

to the FTC's approach in determining 'knowledge,'" he said.

But not everyone was raising red flags. In addition to the

legislators and child advocacy group who lined up to associated themselves with

the changes at a Hill press conference Wednesday, Adonis Hoffman, a

communications professor at Georgetown and former general counsel of the

American Association of Advertising Agencies, raised a celebratory banner.

"In the tender aftermath of the tragedy at Sandy Hook, the FTC's decision

to protect kids from digital harm is poignant," he told B&C/Multichannel News. "We are now talking about the role of

parents in broader terms, and on a day-to-day basis, one of the clear and

present dangers faced by kids could be the misuse of their information. Kudos

to the FTC for taking a step in the right direction."

According to the FTC, the changes to the rule are as

follows:

"Modify the list of 'personal information' that cannot

be collected without parental notice and consent, Clarify that this category

includes geolocation information, photographs, and videos;

"Offer companies a streamlined, voluntary and transparent approval process for

new ways of getting parental consent;

"Close a loophole that allowed kid-directed apps and websites to permit third

parties to collect personal information from children through plug-ins without

parental notice and consent;

"Extend coverage in some of those cases so that the third parties doing the

additional collection also have to Comply with COPPA;

"Extend the COPPA Rule to cover persistent identifiers that can recognize users

over time and across different websites or online services, such as IP

addresses and mobile device IDs;

"Strengthen data security protections by requiring that covered website

operators and online service providers Take reasonable steps to release

children's personal information only to companies that are capable of keeping

it secure and confidential;

"Require that covered website operators adopt reasonable procedures for data

retention and deletion; and strengthen the FTC's oversight of self-regulatory

safe harbor programs."