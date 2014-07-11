ITI Names Legislative Counsel

Shannon Taylor has joined the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI) as director of government affairs and legislative counsel.

Taylor has been counsel for commerce, manufacturing and trade for the House Energy & Commerce Committee, where her issues included privacy, data breach and patent assertion entity demand letters.

Before that, she was counsel for the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

ITI members include Apple, Dell, Yahoo!, eBay, Sony, Motorola, and a host of Web, tech and other companies.