IssaAsks GAO to Study Broadcast Advocacy

pair of House members have asked the Government Accountability Office to

investigate whether broadcasters are using their ad time and editorials to

influence legislation to benefit their interests, and if so, whether that is

being adequately disclosed. The National Association of Broadcasters says it

has a right to fight for itself, but that if believes it properly discloses

when it does so.

The letter was dated April 25 but was being

circulated Friday by backers of performance rights payment legislation.

In the letter, Reps. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.)

and Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) ask the Comptroller General of GAO to meet with their

staffs about a report, on an expedited basis, answering a host of questions

including how many spots were aired between 2007 and 2010 opposing the

Performance Rights Act, what spots or editorials aired that were "intended

to influence" other legislation, what was their value, did broadcasters

accept spots for opposing views, did it disclose the spots it was airing and where,

and was the fair market value for those stations obligated to disclose lobbying

expenses disclosed.

Among the letter's requests was clarification

of whether the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act political files disclosures

require "the full and adequate disclosure of costs or value of spots aired

by a radio or TV broadcast station to influence legislation for its own

benefit."

That comes as the FCC has voted to requirestations to put those political files online.

"NAB believes appropriate

disclosures were made on these messages. When free and local broadcasting is

threatened by bad public policy proposals, we have a First Amendment right and

responsibility to educate our millions of listeners and viewers."