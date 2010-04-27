ISPs Will Have To Serve Two Or More Data-Collection Masters

Cable operators and other ISPs will have to provide data to

both the feds and whatever states ask for it, the FCC has decided.

The commission says its broadband mapping and data

collection efforts do not tread on states' rights to do the same thing.

In an order released Monday (April 26), the commission

granted (in part) a petition by the National Association of Regulatory Utility

Commissioners to clarify that point.

"[W]e conclude that the Commission has not preempted or

otherwise precluded the States from mandating that broadband providers file

data or other information regarding broadband infrastructure or services,"

the commission said.

The FCC said it was taking no position on whether any

individual state's laws authorize such collection, or whether states should be

doing so as a matter of policy. But it also said that it had clear authority to

preempt state regulations in some circumstances, but that in this case it had

concluded that it "has [not] exercised its delegated authority to preclude

the States from undertaking mandatory broadband information collection efforts."

The FCC has been directed by Congress to undertake a mapping

and data collection effort to identify areas most in need of help deploying and

adopting the broadband "ecosystem."

The commission rejected the suggestion that not preempting

state data collection would result in "multiple onerous and disparate

reporting requirements." Broadband providers suggested there was little

value-added from such duplicative efforts. But the FCC said that states were

capable of crafting "balanced" collection regimes that would

"supplement, rather than interfere with, federal information collection

efforts."

It also said that to the extent that state efforts

"thwart" any federal policy, providers can ask the commission to preempt

them on a case-by-case basis.