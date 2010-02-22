ISPs Warn FCC Against Title II Regulation of Web Access

Internet service providers (ISPs), with the notable

exception of Comcast, fired off a letter to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

Feb. 22 warning that trying to classify Internet access as a Title II service

subject to common carrier regulations "would be a profound mistake with

harmful and lasting consequences for consumers and our economy."

Some have advised the FCC that it might need to establish clearer authority to

uphold network neutrality regulations by tying it to the telecommunications

regulation under Title II of the Communications Act rather than regulate it

under the lighter regime of information services, as the commission chose to

do.

But the ISPs said that there were already "ongoing, productive

efforts" to reach a consensus on how best to achieve the shared goal of an

open Internet.

Pulling no punches, Verizon, Time Warner, AT&T, Qwest, the National Cable

& Telecommunications Association and the wireless and phone company trade

associations said that "at minimum" such regulatory reclassification

would "plunge" the industry into "years of litigation and

regulatory chaos." They didn't even get around to saying how much worse

the "maximum" would be.

But they did suggest that reclassification could threaten the billions in

investment that would be needed to achieve the government'sgoal of 100 MBps broadband speeds to 100 million households by 2020. They

also say that a push by Free Press and Public Knowledge for invoking Title II,

if necessary, would be eventually overturned in court, but only after years of

"industry-destabilizing" uncertainty.

Calling it a "misguided regulatory overreach," they said the FCC

should "keep this Pandora's Box of Title II Classification nailed

shut."

"We'll defer comment on reclassification until the D.C. Circuit decides

our challenge to the actions of the previous FCC on due process grounds,"

said Comcast spokesperson Sena Fitzmaurice.

A group of net neutrality rule supporters, including Consumers Union, Media

Access Project and Public Knowledge, had advised the FCC to assert its

authority for proposed new network neutrality rules by relying on both Title I

authority to regulate information services and Title II authority to regulate

telecommunications services.

In comments to the FCC in its rulemaking codifying and expanding of its Internet

Policy Statement, one of thousands flooding the commission, the groups,

collectively calling themselves the Public Interest Commenters (PIC),

said that they believed the rules were sustainable under the Title I authority

the FCC applied to cable modem and DSL

service in 2005, but suggested it might be better to tie the rules to both.

Under Title I, ISP's are not subject to the

mandatory access provisions of Title II regs that apply to traditional phone

services. But the FCC has posited the authority to police Internet openness

based on ancillary authority tied to its general Communications Act powers, an

argument it made to a D.C. federal court in the BitTorrent case last month

(Title I includes powers "reasonably ancillary to the effective performance

of [its] various responsibilities" to regulate wired and wireless

communications). But the judges suggested the commission needed to find a more

specific statutory hook for its authority over the Internet.

Instead of relying on that general ancillary authority, the groups suggest, the

FCC should tie that authority to Title II through the transmissionelement of Internet delivery--the pipes--rather than the content that flowsthrough it.