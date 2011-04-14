ISPs Team Up On Cybersecurity Proposal

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has joined with the

chief telecom and wireless associations to propose a cybersecurity legislative

framework, including collecting "better data" on problems, partnering

with industry and consumer and business education.

In a letter Thursday to White House cybersecurity

coordinator Howard Schmidt, with copies to key lawmakers, the trio presented a

"consolidated" ISP position that

included considering consolidating responsibility over federal networks in a

single entity, providing incentives to the private sector in the form of tax

breaks, liability protection and other benefits for government-industry

partnerships.

And they argue that the government needs to include industry

experts from the beginning and not "wait until the last minute to bring

industry into the planning cycle."

High on their list of don'ts are: "Unfunded technical

mandates, rigid response requirements, and command‐and‐control

type governance structures in cyberspace." Another is "duplicative

and/or burdensome analytical and reporting requirements." They argue that

such requirements can slow response time and would be "unacceptable."

When it comes to defining critical infrastructure, the

government needs to work with operators, edge providers and others to come up

with that definition.

"It is not appropriate to have the government make the

"critical" determination on its own, nor is it appropriate to designate an

entire industry or network as being critical."

On the education front, they suggest government funding of a

k-12 cyber "beset practices" curriculum, as well as college level

education and a PR campaign about cyber-attackers.