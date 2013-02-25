ISPs Kick Off 'Six Strikes' Copyright Warnings This Week

This week five major U.S. Internet service providers --

Comcast, Time Warner Cable, AT&T, Verizon Communications and Cablevision

Systems -- will begin alerting broadband subscribers who are suspected of

illegally sharing or downloading copyrighted content, under the media

industry-led "six strikes" program.

That's according to a blog

post Monday by Jill Lesser, executive director of the Center for Copyright Information,

the "educational" coalition established by the ISPs and the Motion Picture

Association of America, the Recording Industry Association of America, music

labels, and TV and movie producers.

"Consumers whose accounts have been used to share

copyrighted content over P2P networks illegally (or without authority) will receive

Alerts that are meant to educate rather than punish, and direct them to legal

alternatives," Lesser wrote.

Initially, the Copyright Alert System will simply warns

alleged pirates that illegal file-sharing has been detected on their account.

Services providers will then point them to different sources of legitimate

online content, such as iTunes, Netflix, Amazon or Spotify.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.