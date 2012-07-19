ISPs Happily Associate Themselves With FCC Report

ISPs were happy to put a spotlight Thursday on the FCC's

latest broadband speed report, which showed major improvement over an already

generally solid track record of delivering on advertised speeds.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association,

which participated in the speed tests on which the survey was based, blogged

about the results Thursday: "'[C]able [broadband] technology has a daily

24-hour average speed of slightly over 100 percent of advertised rates.' While

the above statement may sound like an ad for cable broadband services, it

actually comes from the FCC's most recent report analyzing performance of the

largest Internet Service Providers (ISP) in America. Based on rigorous

third-party testing, the Commission has again confirmed that consumers across

the U.S. consistently are receiving faster and more robust cable broadband

service."

The FCC credited the rollout of DOCSIS 3.0 for being part of

the reason for the boost in speed and performance.

NCTA pointed out that across both peak and nonpeak periods,

the study found cable delivered 102.7% of advertised download speeds -- the

figure was 99% for peak periods. It also pointed out that cable operators

delivered 110% of advertised upload speeds at peak periods.

"The report represents a continuation of the successful

collaboration between FCC staff, the FCC's contractor (SamKnows), and broadband

providers," said NCTA.

The study found that AT&T delivered on 87% of its

advertised speed at peak periods, up from 81% in 2011.

"Today's report from the FCC demonstrates that consumers

continue to get the broadband Internet access speeds they are paying for, that

the speeds offered to consumers are increasing and that consumers are moving to

these faster broadband speed tiers," said AT&T in a statement.

"Overall, it is abundantly clear that American consumers are getting

high-quality broadband services from their Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

This success is driven by policies that enable the Internet's consumer driven

growth with minimal government intervention, allowing private investment to

build broadband IP infrastructure necessary for America's economy, innovation

and global competitiveness."

Verizon was at that 87% mark as well, a slight uptick from

86% in 2011.

"Verizon's FiOS service continues to demonstrate its mastery

of broadband speed, reliability and consistency for consumers as represented in

today's FCC-SamKnows residential broadband report, "Measuring Broadband in

America July 2012,'" said Mike Ritter, chief marketing officer for

Verizon's consumer and mass market business unit. "The FCC's findings

reaffirm the results from the 2011 report, which found that FiOS provides

blazing-fast and sustained upstream and downstream speeds even during peak

usage periods."