ISPs Agree to Voluntary Cybersecurity Regime

Comcast,

Time Warner Cable, Cox, and other major ISPs have answered FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski's call for a set of voluntary cybersecurity codes of conduct for

dealing with online threats including botnets and domain name hijacking.

An

FCC advisory committee comprising ISPS and others, the Communications,

Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council (CSRIC), Thursday voted to

adopt the following recommendations (AT&T, CenturyLink, Comcast, Cox,

Sprint, TWC, and Verizon have all agreed to abide by and implement the

recommendations):

â€¢

"Anti-Bot Code of Conduct: To reduce the threat of botnets in residential

networks, CSRIC recommended a voluntary U.S. Anti-Bot Code of Conduct for

Internet Service Providers (Anti-Bot Code). Under the Anti-Bot Code, ISPs agree

to educate consumers about the botnet threat, take steps to detect botnet

activity on their networks, make consumers aware of botnet infections on their

computers, offer assistance to consumers whose computers are infected and

collaborate with other service providers that have also adopted the Anti-Bot

Code."

â€¢

"DNS Best Practices: CSRIC recommended that ISPs implement best

practices to better secure the Domain Name System. DNS works like a

telephone book for the Internet, but lack of security for DNS has enabled

spoofing, allowing Internet criminals to coax credit card numbers and personal

data from users who do not realize they are on an illegitimate website. DNSSEC

is a set of secure protocol extensions that prevent such fraudulent activity.

This recommendation is a significant first step toward full DNSSEC

implementation by ISPs and will allow users, with software applications like

browsers, to validate that the destination they are trying to reach is

authentic and not a spoofed website."

â€¢

"IP Route Hijacking Industry

Framework: CSRIC recommended an industry framework to prevent Internet

route hijacking, which is the erroneous routing of Internet traffic through

potentially untrustworthy networks. CSRIC recommended that ISPs work to

implement new technologies and practices to reduce the number of these events,

thereby ensuring that users in the U.S. can be more confident

that their Internet traffic will not be exposed to scrutiny by other networks,

foreign or domestic, through misrouting."

Comcast

has already been a leader in adopting the DNSSEC domain name security regime, a

point the company made at a cybersecurity hearing last week.

"The

recommendations approved today identify smart, practical, voluntary solutions

that will materially improve the cyber security of commercial networks and

bolster the broader endeavors of our federal partners," said Genachowski in a

statement. In a speech last month, the Chairman had called for thevoluntary commitment.

)

saying a multi-stakeholder model was the best way to respond to and prevent

cybersecurity threats and giving a shout-out to Comcast and CenturyLink for

taking the lead in informing computer users about potential threats without

compromising privacy.

"Today's

CSRIC recommendations represent best practices that recognize the importance of

companies having the freedom and flexibility to respond decisively to secure

networks and customers from cyber attacks," said Verizon in a statement.

"Verizon is proud of our role with the CSRIC, and is on track to integrate

many of the recommendations into our business operations. We believe today's

announcement is a good foundation for building active participation and

consensus -- not just among ISPs, but all players in the Internet ecosystem --

around a holistic, flexible and sound approach to cybersecurity.

In

a blog posting AT&T exec Bob Quinn echoed the sentiment that cybersecurity

commitments must reach beyond ISPs and networks to "security software

vendors, operating system developers, end user-focused organizations and

providers of Internet content, applications and services" and others, and

provided a word of caution about the standards: "We need to avoid an outcome

where we publish our playbook for our adversaries and potentially prematurely

standardize solutions that may ultimately prove inadequate in addressing the

changing cyber threat."