IRS Controversy Resonates in D.C.

The IRS's targeted review of the tax-exempt status of

conservative groups including the Tea Party has spilled over into broadcast and

cable-related issues.

Administration critic and founder of Less Government Seton

Motley said the "scandal" was an argument for why the public should

be protected from "Big Government" data grabs, which he says include

network neutrality regs and their access to the "Internet's spine,"

the president's cybersecurity executive order.

Elsewhere on the IRS front, the Sunlight Foundation, which

has been pushing for more disclosure of campaign finance spending and

advertising, blogged that the controversy "should not undermine efforts to

lift the veil on groups trying to hide their political activities (and their

donors) behind a false claim that they are social welfare organizations."

And finally, Ed Markey (D-Mass.), former chair of the House

Communications Subcommittee and a big fan of protecting data privacy, said the

controversy deserved further investigation. "Americans want a tax system that

is fair and works for everyone," he said. "When it reviews

applications for tax-exempt status, the IRS needs to use completely unbiased,

neutral analysis without any regard for the political views of the applicants.

We need more investigation into this situation, and if any group was unfairly

treated by these inappropriate practices, that would be outrageous and

unacceptable. This kind of action by the IRS cannot be tolerated and people

must be held accountable."