Iraq Tops Blog News Links

The

blogosphere was most interested in the Iraq war for the measurment

period of Sept. 6-10, with a quarter of the news links in blogs pointing

to those stories, according to the latest Pew New Media

Index.

It was the

number one news story, but didn't beat out a story about a White House

rug by much. The number two story on the blogs with 22% of links going

there was about a new rug for the Oval Office

and the paraphrase of an earlier quote that was attributed to Dr.

Martin Luther King.

Number three

in the blogosphere (12%) were links to a story about a school named

after former VP Al Gore but built on land that may be contaminated,

followed by links to two stories about the midterm

elections (11%) and at number 5 with 10%, the story of a minister who

threatened to burn Korans on Sept. 11.

According to

the survey, the top two Twitter topics were self referential. Number

one was the statement by New York Times Chairman Arthur Suzlberger Jr.

that the paper will likely someday drop the

print edition due to the growth of news on the Web--tweeters

(twitterers?) say it partly as a recognition of the importance of online

news. Number two was the story about a captive Japanese journalist in

Afghanistan who used a smart phone to tweet his location.

The index

uses data from millions of sites monitored by Web tracker Icerocket. It

used to collect blog and social media monitoring data from Technorati as

well, but according to Pew, "In recent months,

this component of Technorati's site has been down with no indication of

when it might resume."

